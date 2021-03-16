Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the February 11th total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,732,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,021,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,066 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,589,000 after acquiring an additional 329,841 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,128,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,210,000 after acquiring an additional 152,253 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,046,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,104,000 after purchasing an additional 162,713 shares during the period. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,989,000 after purchasing an additional 720,713 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $63.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.72. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $64.97.

