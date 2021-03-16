Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 277,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,293,000 after acquiring an additional 23,293 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,222 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.87. 141,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,586,324. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.67. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $208.90.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.