Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock remained flat at $$208.85 during trading on Tuesday. 123,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,586,324. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.86 and a 200-day moving average of $187.67. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $208.90.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

