Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Purchased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $9,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 31.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 698,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,291,000 after buying an additional 165,029 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10,896.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 532,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,294,000 after buying an additional 527,610 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 530,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 523,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,474,000 after purchasing an additional 48,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 658.6% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 378,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,061,000 after purchasing an additional 328,782 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.37. 79,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,114,537. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $99.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.20.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

