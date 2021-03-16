Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Shares Acquired by P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 115.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 614,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 329,300 shares during the quarter. Varian Medical Systems accounts for 10.1% of P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned about 0.67% of Varian Medical Systems worth $107,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,600,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $6,051,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VAR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.29. 6,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.18 and a beta of 1.06. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $176.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.22.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.97 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VAR shares. UBS Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.55.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

