Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Acquires 22,728 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 64.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,728 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $5,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 212.0% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 37.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKC stock opened at $87.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.53 and a 200-day moving average of $93.83. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $56.11 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

