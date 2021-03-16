Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,485 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $144,000.

Shares of BSCP opened at $22.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average of $22.45. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $22.63.

