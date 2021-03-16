Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $257.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $258.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.95. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $269.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

