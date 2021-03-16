Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Purchases 47,252 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,252 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.85. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $21.95.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.