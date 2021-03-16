Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Purchases 47,252 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,252 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.85. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $21.95.

