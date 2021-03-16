Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Raises Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 38,358 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 45,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 21,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David L. Orf sold 592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $43,849.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,943.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 6,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $475,063.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 899,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,171,101.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,037 shares of company stock valued at $7,030,415. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $80.02 on Tuesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.34 and a fifty-two week high of $81.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.71.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $344.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.79%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

