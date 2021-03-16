Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,756 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned about 0.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $19,354,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,232,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,567,000 after acquiring an additional 582,819 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,541,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,190,000 after acquiring an additional 271,361 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,556,000. Finally, Goepper Burkhardt LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,216,000.

Shares of BSCL opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.25.

