Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 477 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 11.8% in the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $89,394,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $2,467,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCD stock opened at $220.46 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $231.91. The stock has a market cap of $164.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.09.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

