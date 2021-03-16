Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 7,372 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,372 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 246,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 18,147 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 15,364 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 216,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after buying an additional 22,974 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 444,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,867,000 after buying an additional 20,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 20,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $22.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average is $22.28. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42.

