Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Director Sells $2,211,000.00 in Stock

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $2,211,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,132,278 shares in the company, valued at $31,429,777.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE VGR traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.53. 693,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,908. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.09. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average is $11.67.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $554.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.00 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 18.24%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VGR. TheStreet raised shares of Vector Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Vector Group during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Vector Group during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vector Group during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Vector Group during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

