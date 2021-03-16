Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Frederic Lequient Sells 313 Shares

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Frederic Lequient sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $80,334.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,242.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $261.07. 644,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,751. The company has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $325.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $286.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.48.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 126,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,421,000 after purchasing an additional 35,986 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $281,000. Security Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,655,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 57,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.00.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

