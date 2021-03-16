Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Short Interest Up 29.5% in February

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,780,000 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the February 11th total of 6,780,000 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

VLDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Velodyne Lidar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VLDR opened at $15.23 on Tuesday. Velodyne Lidar has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.23.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 million. On average, research analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

