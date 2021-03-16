Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) was down 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.92 and last traded at $14.23. Approximately 4,676,002 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 5,780,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VLDR shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Velodyne Lidar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.08.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 million. Equities analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLDR. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,428,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,978,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth about $15,384,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 4,924.8% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 494,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 485,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,801,000. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

