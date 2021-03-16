Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,282 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.06% of Veoneer worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Veoneer during the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Veoneer by 160.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Veoneer by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Veoneer by 401.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 263,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 210,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Veoneer by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,069,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,083,000 after acquiring an additional 95,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

VNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Veoneer from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Veoneer from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Veoneer from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Veoneer from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Veoneer from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Veoneer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.70.

VNE opened at $28.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.33. Veoneer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $30.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.66.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 40.13% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

