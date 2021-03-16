Veritaseum Achieves Market Cap of $38.14 Million (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Veritaseum token can now be bought for approximately $17.74 or 0.00031390 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Veritaseum has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $38.14 million and approximately $32,302.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00049225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00012432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $371.41 or 0.00657165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00070756 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00026080 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00035730 BTC.

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum (VERI) is a token. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

