Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) traded down 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.77 and last traded at $29.89. 797,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 992,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.03.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Veritone in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $828.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 3.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.33 and its 200 day moving average is $23.48.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. Veritone had a negative net margin of 94.44% and a negative return on equity of 122.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veritone news, Director G Louis Graziadio III sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $35,744.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,901.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 25.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 300.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 538.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Veritone during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veritone Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

