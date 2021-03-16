Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,282 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 9,935 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,041,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032,460 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,869,512 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,519,834,000 after buying an additional 1,029,507 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,828,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,120,105,000 after buying an additional 69,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,225,458 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,084,232,000 after buying an additional 937,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 16,275,759 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $956,201,000 after buying an additional 242,292 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.51. 351,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,024,654. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.34. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $229.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

