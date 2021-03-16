Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) CEO Sells $147,800.00 in Stock

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $147,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,647.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David Martin Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 12th, David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $143,300.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $130,100.00.

NASDAQ:VRRM traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.66. The company had a trading volume of 461,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,831. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average of $12.23. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.83 and a beta of 1.45. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $15.38.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.12). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.82%. On average, analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRRM. TheStreet raised Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

