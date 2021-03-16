Vertcoin (VTC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $437,369.00

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $37.80 million and $437,369.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001132 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,436.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,778.12 or 0.03150671 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $199.38 or 0.00353278 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $523.96 or 0.00928415 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $230.91 or 0.00409155 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $193.48 or 0.00342835 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003626 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.36 or 0.00241617 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00021753 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 59,171,422 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

