Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)’s share price was down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 943,864 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 4,617,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VTNR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Vertex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vertex Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 162,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Vertex Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

