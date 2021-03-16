Vesper (VSP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.18 Million

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. During the last seven days, Vesper has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Vesper coin can currently be bought for about $35.71 or 0.00063185 BTC on popular exchanges. Vesper has a total market cap of $65.40 million and approximately $4.18 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.21 or 0.00456871 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00061897 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00057197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.21 or 0.00110077 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00072036 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.45 or 0.00563458 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Vesper Coin Profile

Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,831,334 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

Vesper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using US dollars.

