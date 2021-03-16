Viacoin Market Cap Hits $17.13 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a market cap of $17.13 million and approximately $715,721.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.63 or 0.00355324 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000104 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003685 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003581 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000166 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,625 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.