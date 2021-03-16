VIBE One Day Trading Volume Tops $227,774.00 (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 16th. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $8.31 million and approximately $227,774.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIBE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VIBE has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00048946 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.68 or 0.00651503 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00070611 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00025887 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00035069 BTC.

VIBE Token Profile

VIBE is a token. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io

Buying and Selling VIBE

