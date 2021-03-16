VIBE One Day Trading Volume Tops $227,774.00 (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 16th. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $8.31 million and approximately $227,774.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIBE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VIBE has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00048946 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012344 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.68 or 0.00651503 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00070611 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.
- Chiliz (CHZ) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000945 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00025887 BTC.
- SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00035069 BTC.
