Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of CNRAF stock opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15. Vicinity Centres has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $1.34.
About Vicinity Centres
