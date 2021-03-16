Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of CNRAF stock opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15. Vicinity Centres has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $1.34.

About Vicinity Centres

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups. With a fully integrated asset management platform, and $24 billion in retail assets under management across 63 shopping centres, it is the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property. Vicinity has a Direct Portfolio with interests in 60 shopping centres (including the DFO Brisbane business) and manages 31 assets on behalf of Strategic Partners, 28 of which are co-owned by the Group.

