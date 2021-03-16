Vid (VI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.93 Million

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Vid coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000219 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Vid has traded 30% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vid has a total market capitalization of $2.93 million and $176,530.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00048903 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00012303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $367.56 or 0.00650451 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00070673 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00025754 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00035142 BTC.

Vid Profile

Vid is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 23,673,588 coins. Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation . The official website for Vid is vid.camera . The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp . Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

