VIDT Datalink Price Up 40.4% Over Last Week (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 16th. One VIDT Datalink token can now be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00002150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $58.99 million and $20.03 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded 40.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VIDT Datalink alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00049155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00012690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.57 or 0.00651446 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00071374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00026389 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00035730 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIDT Datalink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDT Datalink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.