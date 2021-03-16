ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages predict that ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ViewRay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.16). ViewRay reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 63.41% and a negative net margin of 166.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VRAY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in ViewRay by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,658,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563,960 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ViewRay by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,916,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,242,000 after purchasing an additional 335,631 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its stake in ViewRay by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 7,795,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,779,000 after purchasing an additional 814,450 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in ViewRay by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,393,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 331,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRAY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.54. 1,226,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,432,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.64. ViewRay has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.95.

ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

