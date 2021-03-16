VIG (VIG) Price Tops $0.0020 on Exchanges

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 16th. VIG has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and $5,055.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIG token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, VIG has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000150 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,578.12 or 0.06462885 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003524 BTC.

VIG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 830,352,404 tokens. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

