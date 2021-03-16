Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

Shares of VFF stock opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. Village Farms International has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $20.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -349.53 and a beta of 4.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In related news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $558,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John Patrick Henry sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $131,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 340,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,794,700. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFF. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Village Farms International by 349.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 1,951.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

