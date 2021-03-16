Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Stock Price Down 10.9%

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)’s stock price traded down 10.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.51 and last traded at $15.58. 3,512,480 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 3,437,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.48.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Village Farms International in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.54.

The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.54 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 128,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $1,343,870.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,559,529 shares in the company, valued at $99,897,078.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $1,761,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,559,529 shares in the company, valued at $112,228,870.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 340,100 shares of company stock worth $3,794,700 over the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VFF. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Village Farms International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Village Farms International during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Village Farms International during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

