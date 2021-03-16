VINchain Hits One Day Trading Volume of $171,118.00 (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded down 16.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. VINchain has a total market cap of $2.55 million and approximately $171,118.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VINchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VINchain has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00049709 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00012490 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $363.14 or 0.00651681 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00069764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00026005 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00035130 BTC.

VINchain Coin Profile

VINchain is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog . VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

VINchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

