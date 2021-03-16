VINchain (VIN) Price Hits $0.0055

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded up 34.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One VINchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VINchain has a market cap of $3.23 million and approximately $330,576.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VINchain has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VINchain Coin Profile

VINchain (CRYPTO:VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io . The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

VINchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

