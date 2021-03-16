Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at KeyCorp

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price target upped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on VNOM. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Truist upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.82.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.64.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 60.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $7,493,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 308,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 36,986 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

