Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Securities

Equities research analysts at Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 53.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SPCE. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virgin Galactic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPCE traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.51. 10,862,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,663,313. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.82 and a beta of 0.80. Virgin Galactic has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). Equities research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $109,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,910,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,235,101.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 56,305 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $1,770,229.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,909,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,194,132 shares of company stock valued at $112,212,040. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPCE. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 23.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.