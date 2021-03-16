Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Trading Down 6.6%

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)’s share price traded down 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.27 and last traded at $32.51. 10,812,404 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 20,662,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -24.82 and a beta of 0.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). Equities research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $109,368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,910,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,235,101.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 56,305 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $1,770,229.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 283,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,909,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,194,132 shares of company stock worth $112,212,040 over the last three months. 14.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 53.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 32,596 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 569.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 115,394 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 156,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 25,965 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

