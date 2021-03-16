Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Short Interest Up 33.1% in February

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the February 11th total of 3,290,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

VIRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $30.05 on Tuesday. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $30.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.94.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 52.12%. The business had revenue of $455.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 157.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 151.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

