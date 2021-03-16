Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Night Owl Capital Management LLC

Night Owl Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,303 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 6.1% of Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $31,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,053,356. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $228.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.33.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.36.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,991 shares of company stock worth $22,641,340 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

