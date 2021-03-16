Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $725.20 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) will post sales of $725.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vishay Intertechnology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $725.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $725.40 million. Vishay Intertechnology reported sales of $612.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will report full year sales of $2.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $667.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.71 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Separately, Bank of America cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Vishay Intertechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

In other news, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $1,187,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,981.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 64,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $1,602,390.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 51,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,852.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,779 shares of company stock worth $3,289,424. Insiders own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VSH opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $24.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.41 and its 200 day moving average is $19.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

