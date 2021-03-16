Vistra (VST) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Vistra (NYSE: VST) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/15/2021 – Vistra had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Vistra had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Vistra was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Vistra Energy Corp. is an energy company. It offers electricity and power generation, distribution and transmission solutions. Vistra Energy Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

3/8/2021 – Vistra had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Vistra had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $32.00.

3/1/2021 – Vistra had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $32.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Vistra was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Vistra had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/20/2021 – Vistra was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vistra Energy Corp. is an energy company. It offers electricity and power generation, distribution and transmission solutions. Vistra Energy Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Shares of VST stock opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.28 and a 200 day moving average of $19.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

In other Vistra news, CFO James A. Burke bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,287.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $7,042,626.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,210 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,579,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,824 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Vistra by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,372,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,176,000 after acquiring an additional 319,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vistra by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,517,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,496,000 after acquiring an additional 50,440 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,266,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,865,000 after acquiring an additional 467,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vistra by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,268,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,229,000 after acquiring an additional 673,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

