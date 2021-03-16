Vitae Price Reaches $3.76 on Exchanges (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. During the last week, Vitae has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vitae has a total market capitalization of $73.29 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vitae coin can currently be purchased for $3.76 or 0.00006748 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rapids (RPD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Vitae Coin Profile

Vitae is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io

Buying and Selling Vitae

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

