VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.25

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.25 and traded as high as $3.66. VOC Energy Trust shares last traded at $3.58, with a volume of 62,776 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25. The company has a market cap of $60.86 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 161,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 6,531 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 22,822 shares during the period. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2019, its underlying properties had interests in 475.9 net producing wells and 52,233.0 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.2 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 5.7 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

