Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 174.08 ($2.27).

Several brokerages have commented on VOD. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 192 ($2.51) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

LON VOD opened at GBX 133.06 ($1.74) on Tuesday. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of GBX 92.76 ($1.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 142.44 ($1.86). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 129.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 119.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82. The company has a market cap of £35.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.72.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.