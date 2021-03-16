Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €300.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €300.00 ($352.94) price target from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 54.02% from the company’s current price.

VOW3 has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €208.00 ($244.71) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €250.00 ($294.12) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oddo Bhf set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Independent Research set a €184.00 ($216.47) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €202.75 ($238.53).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

VOW3 traded up €4.56 ($5.36) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €194.78 ($229.15). 1,532,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Volkswagen has a one year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a one year high of €198.18 ($233.15). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €171.54 and its 200 day moving average is €150.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22. The firm has a market cap of $40.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.07.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.