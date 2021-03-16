Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires Shares of 69,148 Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 69,148 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,270,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Citrix Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTXS. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1,183.9% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 398 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.54.

In related news, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 12,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $1,822,944.50. Also, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $202,345.00. Insiders have sold a total of 50,284 shares of company stock worth $7,022,241 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CTXS stock opened at $134.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.15. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $104.75 and a one year high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 35.84%.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

