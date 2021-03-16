Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $11.89 Million in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,888,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Chart Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 388.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000.

GTLS stock opened at $165.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 94.45 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.40 and a 200-day moving average of $107.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $166.14.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.34 million. Equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GTLS shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.80.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

