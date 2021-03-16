Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $12.64 Million in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 80,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,644,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Tractor Supply as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $171.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $174.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

